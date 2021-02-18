BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,448,011 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.96% of Sunrun worth $1,639,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,706,000 after purchasing an additional 793,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 466,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,885,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 480,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 235,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.46 and a beta of 2.32.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $16,779,260.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,383 shares of company stock worth $85,792,193. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

