BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.44% of CBRE Group worth $1,775,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $71.73.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.