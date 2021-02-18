BlackRock Inc. Sells 286,244 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286,244 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.27% of DTE Energy worth $1,701,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners boosted its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DTE Energy by 99.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DTE Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

