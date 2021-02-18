BlackRock Inc. Sells 620,453 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,722,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.98% of CMS Energy worth $1,569,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 50.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

NYSE:CMS opened at $55.83 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

