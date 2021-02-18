BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,832,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.04% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $1,594,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $242.95 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.16.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

