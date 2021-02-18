BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TCPC opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $717.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.