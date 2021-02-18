BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $602.52

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 602.52 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 602.52 ($7.87), with a volume of 139411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 591 ($7.72).

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 554.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 463.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

