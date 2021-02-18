Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.96

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.82. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 64,383 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
