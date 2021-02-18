Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.96

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.82. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 64,383 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 23.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.