Blakecoin Price Up 8.7% This Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $45,085.15 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,770.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.87 or 0.03708428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00433676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.62 or 0.01345588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.86 or 0.00488417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.52 or 0.00464583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00329122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00028724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

