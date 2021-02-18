BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. BLAST has a total market cap of $49,354.68 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007028 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008852 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,588,869 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.