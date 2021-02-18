Blockchain Certified Data Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,913.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $131,913.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 50.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00062098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.00874565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.84 or 0.04969155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00017430 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

