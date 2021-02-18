Blockchain Technologies ETF (HBLK.TO) (TSE:HBLK) Trading 3.5% Higher

Blockchain Technologies ETF (HBLK.TO) (TSE:HBLK)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$25.97. 49,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 34,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.09.

