BlockStamp (BST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.49 million and $1.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007023 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008753 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,243,958 coins and its circulating supply is 26,700,992 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

