Bloomin’ Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 10,642 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,956 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $18,923,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $11,331,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 85,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,403. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.