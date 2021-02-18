Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Hits $2.99 on Major Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $113.56 million and $149,338.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00005740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00377512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00082139 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00437997 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,653.92 or 0.85768601 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

