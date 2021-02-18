bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO Sells $19,514.88 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $19,514.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $959,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $89.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. William Blair cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 458.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

