BMO Capital Markets Boosts Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $122.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

LOPE stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $107.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 37.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

