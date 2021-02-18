BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading Down 0.6%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 135,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 85,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

