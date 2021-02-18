BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:BMPG) Trading Up 0.7%

BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:BMPG)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66). 36,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 33,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.63).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.15.

About BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:BMPG)

BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfoliowas formed in April 2008 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

