BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Trading 0.1% Higher

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.94. 89 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.56% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

