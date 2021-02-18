Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $461,012.36 and approximately $9,383.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00063146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00871336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.04 or 0.05074572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00050999 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

