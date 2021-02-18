BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report sales of $468.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.80 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 237.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 42,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BOK Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

