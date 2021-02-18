Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNEFF. CIBC increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

