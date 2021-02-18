BOOM Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3,697.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00872245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.51 or 0.04922889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017380 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,221,056 coins and its circulating supply is 782,190,324 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.