Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.82 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $30.37 or 0.00058409 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $94,192.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00372658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00059893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00078987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00431157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173991 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

