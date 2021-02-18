BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 9.8%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s stock price was down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 32,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,156,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

