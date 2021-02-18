BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises about 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 93,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,212. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

