BoringDAO Price Down 10.5% This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $30.22 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $524.62 or 0.01020793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.15 or 0.00455604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00083875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00075158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00081161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00417232 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,605 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.