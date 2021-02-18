Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$11.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.85. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$5.34 and a 52-week high of C$14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$244.05 million and a PE ratio of 66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

