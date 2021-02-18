Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

