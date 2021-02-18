Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.48-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

