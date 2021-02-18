Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $50.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $223.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $233.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $326.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NYSE:BHR opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.