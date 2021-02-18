Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,095.00

Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,095 ($27.37) and last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48), with a volume of 172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,721.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,443.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.72 million and a PE ratio of 32.94.

Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) Company Profile (LON:BMT)

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

