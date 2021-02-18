Bread Price Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Bread has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $19.89 million and $2.59 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.83 or 0.00878597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00030774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.23 or 0.05024018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017503 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

