Brian S. Gillman Sells 2,500 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 3,995,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MESA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

