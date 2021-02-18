Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $163.11 and last traded at $165.12. Approximately 14,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 369,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.74.

Specifically, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,778. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $8,148,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $61,131,000. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

