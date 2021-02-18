Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Brightcove stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 40,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of -63.35, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.