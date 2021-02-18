Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $23.50. Brightcove shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 16,865 shares.

The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 6.9% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Brightcove by 74.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $913.55 million, a PE ratio of -63.35, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

