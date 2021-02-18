Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,540,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423,277 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.86% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,212,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,324 shares of company stock valued at $880,486 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 589,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

