Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,324 shares of company stock valued at $880,486. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.22. 620,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,890,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

