British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

