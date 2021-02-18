British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $43.70.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
