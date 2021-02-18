Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 367.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,665 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

