Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.