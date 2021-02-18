Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

