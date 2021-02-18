Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 164,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 158,966 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

