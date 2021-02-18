Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post sales of $263.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.60 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $887.16 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,586,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 428,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

