Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

