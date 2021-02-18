Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.