Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $157.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

