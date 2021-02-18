Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $3,444,840. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.